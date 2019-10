Gardai are investigating after a group of young men who fell from the trailer of an articulated truck in County Wicklow were injured.

Up to nine people have been taken to two separate hospitals in Dublin, after it happened in Enniskerry Village at around half 6 yesterday evening.

They're being treated for non life-threatening injuries in Tallaght and St Vincent's Hospitals.

The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened.