Seven people have died and 17 are missing after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 60 years paralysed Tokyo.

Some houses along the Chikuma river are almost fully submerged.

Evacuation orders were earlier placed on more than 6-million people - and a quarter-of-a-million are without power.

Meanwhile Scotland's match against Japan at the Rugby World Cup will go ahead today in Yokohama.

It's after Tournament organisers decided it was safe to go ahead following the disruption.