Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

51 Criminal Assets Bureau Investigations In Kildare So Far This Year.

: 10/13/2019 - 09:39
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge.jpg

 

West Dublin has twice as many targets under investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau than any other Garda division.

That's according to today's Sunday Independent which reports that up to the end of last month, 1,321 people or organisations were under investigation by CAB across the country.

Up to the end of September 2019, the Criminal Assets Bureau was investigating 235 targets in Dublin West alone.

Outside of the capital, Limerick had the highest rate with 98 CAB investigations.

In Kildare, there have been 51 investigations.

Mayo and Cork North had the least amount of investigations.

The figures come after the Criminal Assets Bureau told the High Court last Tuesday that 'security' or 'protection money' was being paid to gangland figures to allow social housing be built in Cherry Orchard in West Dublin

CAB is continuing its investigations of protection rackets while the Government announced an independent investigation into the extortion at Cherry Orchard.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!