Murder Investigation Underway After The Death Of A Man In Co. Cork

: 10/13/2019 - 09:40
Author: Eoin Beatty
cork_city_pin.jpg

 

Gardai were alerted to the scene at Mardyke Walk in the city early this morning where they found a fire and a man unconscious.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital however passed away soon after.

A murder investigation has been launched while a post mortem on the man's body is to take place.

The scene at Mardyke Walk has been preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Mardyke Walk area between midnight and 1 this morning to contact them.

They're also keen to speak to any motorist who may have passed through the park and may have dashcam footage.

