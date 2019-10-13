Sunday Sportsbeat

Listen: Jacob Rees-Mogg Urging Fellow Party Members To Trust Boris Johnson.

: 10/13/2019 - 10:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
Prominent Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg is urging fellow party members to trust Boris Johnson - because the British Prime Minister is a Leaver himself.

The Commons leader says compromises may have to be made as the UK tries to reach a deal with the EU before a crucial summit on Thursday.

Current talk is that Northern Ireland could remain in a customs union with the EU - a proposal that has raised concern among the DUP.

Jacob Rees-Mogg says the Mr Johnson will ensure Britain really does separate from Brussels.

