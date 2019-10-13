Sunday Sportsbeat

KCC Asked To Provide Update On Redress Scheme For Residents Of Millfield Manor Estate In Newbridge.

: 10/13/2019 - 10:18
Author: Eoin Beatty
millfield_manor_post_fire_on_31_03_15_rollingnews.jpg

Kildare County Council are being asked to provide an update on the redress scheme for residents of Millfield Manor Estate in Newbridge.

6 homes there were gutted by fire on March 31st, 2015.

In July 2015, the then Minister directed that a review be undertaken by an independent fire expert to develop a framework for general application, in the interest of supporting owners and residents living in developments where concerns regarding non-compliance with fire safety requirements arise.

It included a case study based on the Millfield estate at Newbridge.

The question put forward by Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District which will be held on Wednesday at 10am.

 

Photo: Rolling News

