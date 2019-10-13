KCC Asked To Provide Update On Redress Scheme For Residents Of Millfield Manor Estate In Newbridge.

Kildare County Council are being asked to provide an update on the redress scheme for residents of Millfield Manor Estate in Newbridge.

6 homes there were gutted by fire on March 31st, 2015.

In July 2015, the then Minister directed that a review be undertaken by an independent fire expert to develop a framework for general application, in the interest of supporting owners and residents living in developments where concerns regarding non-compliance with fire safety requirements arise.

It included a case study based on the Millfield estate at Newbridge.

The question put forward by Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District which will be held on Wednesday at 10am.

Photo: Rolling News