Two Grants Awarded For The Workplace Adaptation Grant In Kildare So Far This Year.

: 10/13/2019 - 10:35
Author: Eoin Beatty
kildare_on_map.jpg

 

New figures from the Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection outline that, so far in 2019, there have been two grants awarded for the workplace adaptation grant in Kildare.

The aim of the Workplace Equipment/Adaptation Grant (WEAG) is to increase the job opportunities for people with a disability by supporting additional costs related to the disability, which are incurred by:

- private sector employers employing or retaining an employee with a disability.

- self-employed people with a disability.

In total, there have been 24 grants awarded to date this year, with the most being in Dublin with 6.

 

 

