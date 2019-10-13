Increase In Number Of Private Houses KCC Are Renting And Subletting As Social Housing Over Last Number Of Years.

Figures released by the Dept. of Housing, Planning and Local Government show an increase in the number of private houses that Kildare County Council are renting and subletting as social housing over the last few years.

In 2016 and 2017 combined, there were only 3 such houses.

However, in 2018 there were 18 in Kildare and, so far in 2019, there are 19.

The total number of operational dwellings provided under lease or availability agreements between Private Owners and Local Authorities in Ireland this year is 3,622, with the largest proportion being in Tipperary with 395.