Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Increase In Number Of Private Houses KCC Are Renting And Subletting As Social Housing Over Last Number Of Years.

: 10/13/2019 - 13:36
Author: Eoin Beatty
house_and_keys.jpg

 

Figures released by the Dept. of Housing, Planning and Local Government show an increase in the number of private houses that Kildare County Council are renting and subletting as social housing over the last few years.

In 2016 and 2017 combined, there were only 3 such houses.

However, in 2018 there were 18 in Kildare and, so far in 2019, there are 19.

The total number of operational dwellings provided under lease or availability agreements between Private Owners and Local Authorities in Ireland this year is 3,622, with the largest proportion being in Tipperary with 395.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!