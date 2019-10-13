Listen: Anne Rabbitte Says A Revolving Door Of Temporary Social Workers At Tusla In Failing Children.

Sunday Sportsbeat

A revolving door of temporary social workers at Tusla is failing children.

That's according to the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs Anne Rabbitte.

Figures revealed to Deputy Rabbitte show the number of agency staff hired by Tusla as social workers has increased by 125 percent since 2016, while the number directly employed only grew by 3.8 percent in that period.

Anne Rabbitte says children are losing out because of a recruitment and retention crisis in the Child and Family Agency:

