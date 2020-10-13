Health Officials Closely Monitoring Effect Of Level 3 Restrictions On Covid 19 Figures.

Health officials are watching Covid-19 figures closely to see if Level 3 is having an impact.

Every border county now has an incidence rate of more than 100 as concerns are being raised about the impact travel between Northern Ireland is having on case numbers.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Thursday to make a decision on the impact of Level 3, which has been in place in Dublin for more than three weeks.

240 people are currently in hospital with the disease, 32 people are being treated in ICU according to the HSE.



Stock image: Pixabay