K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Health Officials Closely Monitoring Effect Of Level 3 Restrictions On Covid 19 Figures.

: 13/10/2020 - 15:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_pixabay.jpg

Health officials are watching Covid-19 figures closely to see if Level 3 is having an impact.

Every border county now has an incidence rate of more than 100 as concerns are being raised about the impact travel between Northern Ireland is having on case numbers.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Thursday to make a decision on the impact of Level 3, which has been in place in Dublin for more than three weeks.

240 people are currently in hospital with the disease, 32 people are being treated in ICU according to the HSE.
 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!