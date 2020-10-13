K Drive

Coveney Doesn't Expect Breakthrough In EU-UK Trade Talks This Week.

: 13/10/2020 - 15:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Foreign Affairs Minister says he doesn't expect a breakthrough in EU UK trade talks this week.

Simon Coveney says there has been little or no progress made in terms of fishing.

However he says there has been some progress on the issue of the level playing field and on the Irish protocol aimed at avoiding a hard border.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated in the past that he would walk away from talks if there was no agreement reached by October 15th.

Speaking after a meeting of European Ministers in Luxembourg, Minister Simon Coveney said time is running out to strike a deal:
 

 

