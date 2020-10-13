K Drive

#Budget2021: AA Says Increases In Fuel Prices Are A Tax Grab.

13/10/2020
Ciara Plunkett
Increases in petrol prices aimed at motorists with high polluting cars have been dismissed as a tax grab by the AA.

However the organisation says there is some merit to the changes in the VRT based on emissions.

Conor Faughnan from the AA doesn't believe fuel price hikes will have the desired impact:

