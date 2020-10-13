K Drive

#Budget2021 Council For Social Housing Expects Positive Results From Measures Announced.

: 13/10/2020 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Irish Council for Social Housing believes the budget will have a positive impact on the number of affordable units delivered next year.

3.3 billion euro has been allocated to the housing budget.

Karen Murphy is policy director with the Council - she says there are a range of schemes that will help the government to achieve it's target of 12,750 new social homes next year.

Budget 2021 includes:

€500m for capital expenditure on housing for 9,500 new social housing units in 2021

€110m for affordable housing package for affordable and cost rental

€22m for homelessness programmes, including additional beds

Expansion of HAP tenancies. 800 more rental accommodation scheme tenancies; 85,000 tenancies supported through next year

€210m under Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme

