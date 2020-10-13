K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

#Budget2021: SVP Says It Has Provided Little To Prevent Escalation Of Poverty.

: 13/10/2020 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kfm News Default Logo
St. Vincent de Paul says Budget 2021 has provided little to prevent escalation of poverty.
 
It has welcomed increases in the Living Alone Allowance, the Fuel Allowance and targeted supports for children
 
The Society it is disappointed that there are" insufficient measures to indicate that the Government recognises the  need to put in place any long term strategic plans to improve the situation for the 700,000 people already living in poverty before the pandemic. " 

Dr. Tricia Kielthy is SVP Head of Justice & Policy and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

tricia_kielthy.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Budget 2021 measures include:

Social welfare rates to be maintained in 2021

Increase in carers support grant by €150 to €1850 a year

Children's Benefit up by €5 for over 12s and  €2 for under 12s

Fuel allowance up by €3.50 a week to €28

Increase in the Living Alone allowance of €5 to €19

Christmas bonus to be paid to those on PUP and other welfare if they've been on that for 4 months instead of usual 15

Planned pension age increase in Jan 2021 WON'T proceed

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!