Budget2021: SVP Says It Has Provided Little To Prevent Escalation Of Poverty.

Dr. Tricia Kielthy is SVP Head of Justice & Policy and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus
Budget 2021 measures include:
Social welfare rates to be maintained in 2021
Increase in carers support grant by €150 to €1850 a year
Children's Benefit up by €5 for over 12s and €2 for under 12s
Fuel allowance up by €3.50 a week to €28
Increase in the Living Alone allowance of €5 to €19
Christmas bonus to be paid to those on PUP and other welfare if they've been on that for 4 months instead of usual 15
Planned pension age increase in Jan 2021 WON'T proceed