Budget2021: SVP Says It Has Provided Little To Prevent Escalation Of Poverty.

St. Vincent de Paul says Budget 2021 has provided little to prevent escalation of poverty.

It has welcomed increases in the Living Alone Allowance, the Fuel Allowance and targeted supports for children

The Society it is disappointed that there are" insufficient measures to indicate that the Government recognises the need to put in place any long term strategic plans to improve the situation for the 700,000 people already living in poverty before the pandemic. "

Dr. Tricia Kielthy is SVP Head of Justice & Policy and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

Budget 2021 measures include:

Social welfare rates to be maintained in 2021

Increase in carers support grant by €150 to €1850 a year

Children's Benefit up by €5 for over 12s and €2 for under 12s

Fuel allowance up by €3.50 a week to €28

Increase in the Living Alone allowance of €5 to €19

Christmas bonus to be paid to those on PUP and other welfare if they've been on that for 4 months instead of usual 15

Planned pension age increase in Jan 2021 WON'T proceed