Cap For Redundancy Payments For BnM Workers Increases To 104 Weeks.

The cap for redundancy payments for workers at Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona has increased from 78 to 104 weeks

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, says the Finance Minister has agreed the terms of the redundancy package doe staff.

BnM confirmed last month that up to 430 of its staff are to lose their jobs, of whom 150 will be made redundant by April.

This deal shows some changes from the voluntary scheme agreed in 2013, including that there is no age limit and that staff will get four weeks pay per year of service, up from 3.

Bord na Mona is closing 17 of its 62 active bogs, in a decarbonisation programme.

File image: RollingNews.