In the UK, Boris Johnson will promise to end the 'groundhoggery' of Brexit when he delivers his first major speech of the election campaign later.

The British Prime Minister is expected to pledge to drive a clean energy revolution.

Labour is vowing to boost health funding and the Lib Dems are setting out plans to tackle knife crime.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove is warning a vote for Labour will lead to more stalemate over the UK's withdrawal from the EU.



File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews