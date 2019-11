Detectives are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in what they believe was a sectarian attack in Ballymena, Co.Antrim last night.

The man was walking in the Sentry Hill area at around 11:30pm when he was attached by a number of masked men.

The man was punched and struck with a bat but managed to escape.

The PSNI say he received minor injuries and they are appealing for witnesses to contact them or Crimestoppers.