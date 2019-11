A 41-year-old man has been jailed for twelve years for raping and sexually assaulting his foster daughter when she was just 16.

Richard Moloney of Tullaskeagh Drive, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary got her drunk and attacked her while his wife was away.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

