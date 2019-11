Snow has been falling in parts of the country today, including parts of South Kildare, and Athy.

More is forecast overnight.

People in Carlow and Kilkenny have been posting pictures of the snow on twitter with some parts already covered in a thick layer.

Met Eireann says temperatures will plunge as low as minus 1 degrees tonight, with chances of rain, sleet and snow.

Stock image: Pixabay