Gardai Search For Thieves Who Broke In To Occupied Newbridge Home.

: 11/13/2019 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

Gardai in Newbridge are searching for two men, who broke in to a house in the town while the householder was home.

They gained entry through the kitchen window of a house in Milltown on Sunday morning at 10am.

The householder fled through a bedroom window, and alerted gardai.

In that time, she observed the two men fleeing her home, and being picked up by a 3rd man in a black car.

It sped-off in the Milltown village direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Newbridge on 045-431212.

