The Dept. of Agriculture is to hold a clinic on online forestry premium applications in Kildare next month.

The Department’s plan to move to a completely on-line forestry grant and premium system from 1st January 2020 was announced this August.

Applications open on November 20th.

The clinic will take place in the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy, on December 10th, between 10am and 4pm.

Stock image: Pexels