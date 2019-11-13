Listen: FTBs In Kildare, Dublin, Meath & Wicklow Forking Out Up To 40% Of Income On Payments.

The Night Shift

First-time buyers in urban areas are forking out between 25 and 40 percent of their incomes on mortgage repayments.

That's according to a new countrywide housing affordability study by the ESRI.

It shows homeowners in parts of Kildare, Dublin, Cork, Wicklow, and Meath are paying upwards of 30 percent on their homes, but there's a significant drop-off then in rural areas such as the mid-west and north-west.

Kieran McQuinn from the ESRI says the percentages have increased steadily in the last number of years:

The mean price paid in Kildare in 2018 by first time buyers was €296,656, and the ESRI notes a median income in the county of €56,324

 

 

