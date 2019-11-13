ABP: Construction Of €500M Sewage Treatment Plant May Impact Locals.

An Bord Pleanala says building a new sewage plant in Clonshaugh in Dublin may impact on locals through noise, vibration and disturbance.

The 500 million euro project was given the go ahead today but the planning authority says some residents may need to be rehoused during construction.

The plan was given the go ahead despite 14-thousand objections over concerns about the impact on human health and wildlife.

Sabrina Joyce-Kemper from 'Sollution not Pollution' says they'll be challenging the decision;