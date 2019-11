People who are trying to quit smoking should consider evidence-based approaches instead of e-cigarettes, according to a leading expert.

It comes after a new study found that vaping may be damaging to the brain, heart, blood vessels and lungs.

Researchers found that toxic chemicals can damage the body and have warned there's little evidence to back up official advice that it's safer than smoking.

Professor Des Cox is Chair of the Royal College of Physicians policy group on tobacco:

