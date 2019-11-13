Listen: Kildare Fianna Fáil TD Says She Will Continue To Canvas With Lorraine Clifford Lee.

A Kildare Fianna Fáil TD has she has been, and will continue, to canvass with Lorraine Clifford Lee.

Over the weekend old tweets from the pary's by-election candidate in Dublin Fingal emerged.

Ms. Clifford Lee tweeted several times in 2011, making references offensive to Travellers.

She said a knacker had stolen her car - and that some clothes she had seen looked like they were from a Traveller wedding.

She also tweeted about how a "black Brazilian dwarf with ginger hair" had sat next to her on the bus.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, is her party's Junior Spokesperson on Equality.

File image: Lorraine Clifford Lee/RollingNews