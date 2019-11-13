The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Fianna Fáil TD Says She Will Continue To Canvas With Lorraine Clifford Lee.

: 11/13/2019 - 17:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lorraine_clifford_lee_13_09_2017_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare Fianna Fáil TD has she has been, and will continue, to canvass with Lorraine Clifford Lee.

Over the weekend old tweets from the pary's by-election candidate in Dublin Fingal emerged.

Ms. Clifford Lee tweeted several times in 2011, making references offensive to Travellers.

She said a knacker had stolen her car - and that some clothes she had seen looked like they were from a Traveller wedding.

She also tweeted about how a "black Brazilian dwarf with ginger hair" had sat next to her on the bus.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, is her party's Junior Spokesperson on Equality.

wedfolevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Lorraine Clifford Lee/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!