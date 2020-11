The net worth of Irish households continues to increase, according to figures from the Central Bank.

Figures for quarter 2 of this year, show it stands at 817 billion euro, which equates to 166,051 per person.

An increase in deposits and a rise in insurance and pension schemes saw financial assets increase by more than 20 billion euro.

Government debt increased by 14.3 billion euro at 252 billion euro.

