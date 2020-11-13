Majority Of UCD Classes Will Remain Online For The Rest Of The Year.

UCD has confirmed it will continue to operate with the majority of classes online for the remainder of the academic year.

Students who are studying online will be permitted to complete this academic year online, even if in person classes can resume at a later stage.

The students union has welcomed clarity on the news, and says while students want to be back on campus, the announcement now gives them certainty.

The union says international students can return home if they wish, and students here can stop paying high rents in Dublin.

