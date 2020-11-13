7 Men Jailed For Litany Of Terrorist Offences In Northern Ireland.

Seven men have been given prison sentences for a litany of terrorist offences in Northern Ireland.

The men, who are between the ages of 36 and 79, pleaded guilty to a combined total of 50 terrorist offences in January.

The charges included being a member of a proscribed organisation and preparation of terrorist acts, and conspiracy to possess explosives and firearms.

The PSNI says they were planning to build a network of people on both sides of the border to attack police, and intimidate anyone who stood against them.