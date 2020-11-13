K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

7 Men Jailed For Litany Of Terrorist Offences In Northern Ireland.

: 13/11/2020 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
northern_ireland.jpg

Seven men have been given prison sentences for a litany of terrorist offences in Northern Ireland.

The men, who are between the ages of 36 and 79, pleaded guilty to a combined total of 50 terrorist offences in January.

The charges included being a member of a proscribed organisation and preparation of terrorist acts, and conspiracy to possess explosives and firearms.

The PSNI says they were planning to build a network of people on both sides of the border to attack police, and intimidate anyone who stood against them.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!