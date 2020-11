Another 11 people have died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 607 new cases.

Nearly 3,000 people were tested in the space of 24 hours, and there was a 20 per cent positivity rate.

Eight of the deaths reported today took place in the past 24 hours.

There are 443 people in hospital with the coronavirus in the North, with 44 in intensive care.

