A record-breaking 11,338 people are on waiting lists for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital in October.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund says 9,638 people were awaiting outpatient appointments at the Kildare facility.

1,449 patients are on lists for GI Endoscopy, and 251 people are waiting to be admitted for treatments.

Nationally, 845,000 people are on some form of hospital waiting list

