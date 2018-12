Standard monthly rents in Kildare now average at €1,193, up €90 on quarter three, last year.

That's an 8% increase in a year.

The Residential Tenancies Board latest report shows that, nationally, rents are continuing to rise, but the pace of increase has slowed.

The national average rent is €1,122 a month.

The RTB has noted that there are 1,700 fewer landlords in Ireland, and 8,800 fewer tenancies now than in 2018.

