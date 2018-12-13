The Eleven To Two Show

Full Report On Pay Parking In Leixlip & Celbridge Sought.

: 12/13/2018 - 10:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A full report on pay parking in Leixlip and Celbridge is being sought.

The document, in tabular form, is being requested for the years 2013 to 2018.

The motion, by Sinn Fein Cllr., Íde Cussen, will be debated at the December meeting of the Municipal District tomorrow.

 

