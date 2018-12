A growing number of carers and people with disabilities are at risk of homelessness.

That's one of the main findings of a new study by Family Carers Ireland

There are over 8,000 carers in Kildare, and FCI says there have been improvements in some areas for carers and their loved ones.

Issues like accommodation and respite care are still major problems.

Catherine Cox from Family Carers Ireland says one woman's story she heard recently highlights the situation: