Listen: SF Data Suggests 3,000 Homeless People Omitted From State Figures.

3,000 homeless people are being hidden from official figures.

That’s according to Sinn Féin, which says rough sleepers as well as some people placed in accommodation by councils, Tusla, and the Departments of Children and Justice are not counted.

The latest figures show 9,724 people living in homeless accommodation across Ireland, of whom 112 are in Co. Kildare.

Sinn Féin says the true figure is 12,805.

The party’s housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó’Broin, says the counting of homeless people needs to change:

File image: RollingNews