The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: SF Data Suggests 3,000 Homeless People Omitted From State Figures.

: 12/13/2018 - 12:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
eoin_obroin_24_01_18_rollingnews.jpg

3,000 homeless people are being hidden from official figures.

That’s according to Sinn Féin, which says rough sleepers as well as some people placed in accommodation by councils, Tusla, and the Departments of Children and Justice are not counted.

The latest figures show 9,724 people living in homeless accommodation across Ireland, of whom 112 are in Co. Kildare.

Sinn Féin says the true figure is 12,805.

The party’s housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó’Broin, says the counting of homeless people needs to change:

12housing.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!