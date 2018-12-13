Listen: McGuinness Says Its A Mistake For FF To Renew Confidence & Supply Deal.

A Fianna Fail TD says it was a mistake for his party to renew the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael.

The deal, to extend the arrangement for another budget, was announced by Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin in the Dail yesterday.

Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon, was one of the members of Fine Gael's negotiating team.

TD for Kilkenny John McGuinness says it's a blank check for the government due to its lack of demands.

Deputy McGuinness, speaking to Kildare Today, says the decision was made in haste:

File image: RollingNews