The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: McGuinness Says Its A Mistake For FF To Renew Confidence & Supply Deal.

: 12/13/2018 - 12:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
john_mcguinness_disclosures_tribunal_09_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

A Fianna Fail TD says it was a mistake for his party to renew the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael.

The deal, to extend the arrangement for another budget, was announced by Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin in the Dail yesterday.

Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon, was one of the members of Fine Gael's negotiating team.

TD for Kilkenny John McGuinness says it's a blank check for the government due to its lack of demands.

Deputy McGuinness, speaking to Kildare Today, says the decision was made in haste:

thursmcg.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!