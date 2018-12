The average rent in Kildare now stands at €1,193 a month, €70 higher than the national average.

It's 8 per cent higher than this time last year - but the prices are going up at a slower pace.

The Residential Tenancies Board report shows that in Dublin, there's been a 9 per cent increase to €1,620.

Director of the R-T-B Rosalind Carroll says tougher laws are needed to crack down on landlords that break rules: