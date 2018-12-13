Listen: Newbridge Woman Says Govt. Must Do More To Help Family Carers.

Family carers, of whom there are over 8,000 in Kildare, rovide 45 hours of unpaid care per week, saving the state €10 billion a year.

That's according to Family Carers Ireland which has issued its latest progress report.

It found that access to respite continues to be a huge problem and there's an increase in the numbers of carers and people with disabilities on the social housing waiting list.

Newbridge woman Lynn Walsh who cares for her daughter Jessica, who has Retts syndrome, says the government needs to do more: