The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Newbridge Woman Says Govt. Must Do More To Help Family Carers.

: 12/13/2018 - 13:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
family_carers_ireland_logo.png

Family carers, of whom there are over 8,000 in Kildare, rovide 45 hours of unpaid care per week, saving the state €10 billion a year.

That's according to Family Carers Ireland which has issued its latest progress report.

It found that access to respite continues to be a huge problem and there's an increase in the numbers of carers and people with disabilities on the social housing waiting list.

Newbridge woman Lynn Walsh who cares for her daughter Jessica, who has Retts syndrome, says the government needs to do more:

thurslynn.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!