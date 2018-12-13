K Drive

Listen Back: Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

: 12/13/2018 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Irish Examiner Political Correspondent, Elaine Loughlin, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, Deputy Chair of the Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus, Fianna Fáil Athy MD Cllr., Martin Miley, and Fianna Fáil TD, John McGuinness.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Conor O'Toole of the ESRI, Caren Gallagher of the Residential Tenancies Board, Pat Daly, Director of Research at the GAA, Kate McGrew of the Sex Workers' Association of Ireland, and Tony Lowes, of Friends of the Irish Environment.

