NZ Detectives Investigating Backpacker's Murder Locate Shovel.

: 12/13/2018 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Detectives investigating the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand have found a missing shovel they believe is linked with her death.

The 22-year-old from Essex was last seen the day before her birthday.

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with her murder.

