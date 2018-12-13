K Drive

Inquest Hears Fire That Killed A Pregnant Woman & 3 Children Caused By Tea Light.

12/13/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett


An inquest has heard a devastating fire that killed three young children and a pregnant woman began with a tea light candle.

27 year old Annmarie O'Brien, who was eight months pregnant, her daughter Paris, her niece Holly O'Brien and nephew Jordan McGinn, died in the fire in Clondalkin, Dublin on March 8 2017.

Verdicts of accidental death were returned for all who perished at Dublin Coroner's Court.

The court heard the seat of the fire was located to a shelf under a TV in the living room, and tea lights were found in debris there.

 



