A Kildare TD has introduced a bill to the Dáil, aimed at speed up decisions on housing adaption grants for people with disabilities.

The grants are administered by local authorities, and co-funded by the Dept. of Housing.

They are designed to enable people to modify their homes in accordance with their needs.

Fianna Fáil Kildare North TD, Frank O'Rourke, says the bill is aimed at requiring councils to issue decisions on these applications within a four week period.