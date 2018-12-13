K Drive

Long Delays To Traffic Reported In Sallins, Naas & On The M7.

There are long delays to traffic on the M7, northbound, this evening.

This is having a knock-on effect on traffic in Sallins and Naas.

There are also lengthy delays on the N7, southbound, from Rathcoole to the end of the M7 work zone.

