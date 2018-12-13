Listen: Kildare Mother Forced To Live In Ronald McDonald House As Her Home Isn't Suited To Her Child's Needs.

A Kildare mother, who gave up her job to care for her daughter, says there aren't enough homes for people with disabilities.

Newbridge woman, Lynn Walsh, is living in Ronald McDonald House while Jessica is in Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, because she doesn't have the facilities to look after her at home.

A report from Family Carers Ireland says there's been an increase in carers and people with disabilities on the social housing list and at risk of homelessness.

Lynn says the home she's renting in Newbridge at the moment isn't suitable for Jessica: