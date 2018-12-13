9,159 People On Waiting Lists At Naas General At The End Of November.

9,159 people are on waiting lists for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund has released data for November, showing 181 people are waiting on in-patient appointments at the hospital.

1,060 patients are on lists for GI Endoscopy, and 8,099 people are awaiting out-patient appointments.

Nationally, just under 71,000 people were awaiting an inpatient or day case hospital procedure at the end of November.

515,000 people were on out-patient waiting lists.