K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

9,159 People On Waiting Lists At Naas General At The End Of November.

: 12/13/2018 - 18:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

9,159 people are on waiting lists for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund has released data for November, showing 181 people are waiting on in-patient appointments at the hospital.

1,060 patients are on lists for GI Endoscopy, and 8,099 people are awaiting out-patient appointments.

Nationally, just under 71,000 people were awaiting an inpatient or day case hospital procedure at the end of November.

515,000 people were on out-patient waiting lists.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!