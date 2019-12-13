The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Water Shortages Could Be In Prospect In North Kildare Over Christmas.

: 12/13/2019 - 11:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_water_logo.png

Businesses and households in the North Kildare, parts of Dublin and Meath are being warned there could be water shortages over the Christmas break.

Irish Water says demand has increased in recent weeks and is now at a record high for this time of year, while production capacity at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant has been reduced to allow for works.

Customers are being urged to conserve water where possible.

Irish Water Support Services Operations Manager Tom Cuddy says the gap between supply and demand is getting smaller and smaller.

friirishwater.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!