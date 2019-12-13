Listen: Water Shortages Could Be In Prospect In North Kildare Over Christmas.

Businesses and households in the North Kildare, parts of Dublin and Meath are being warned there could be water shortages over the Christmas break.

Irish Water says demand has increased in recent weeks and is now at a record high for this time of year, while production capacity at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant has been reduced to allow for works.

Customers are being urged to conserve water where possible.

Irish Water Support Services Operations Manager Tom Cuddy says the gap between supply and demand is getting smaller and smaller.