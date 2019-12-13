The Eleven To Two Show

NBRU: Almost 1,000 Incidents Of Anti-Social Behaviour On Dublin Bus This Year.

12/13/2019 - 12:13
Ciara Plunkett
1412_buses.jpg

There have been nearly 1,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour on board Dublin Buses so far this year.

That's according to the NBRU, which is again calling for the establishment of a garda public transport division.

As well as Dublin city and county, Dublin Bus also serves Leixlip, Ballymore Eustace, Maynooth & Celbridge.

The union says most of the incidents happened in half a dozen so-called "hot spots" around the city, and equates to 40 per cent of the drivers experiencing "thuggery"

.It comes as gardai confirm they are investigating after a number 77A had to be suspended in Tallaght for a time last Friday night when a driver was injured by a rock that was thrown through the window of his vehicle.

The union says no other industry would tolerate such levels of anti-social behaviour in the workplace.

 

File image: Dublin Bus vehicles/RollingNews

