Almost €7.5 million has been paid by Kildare County Council to landlords in a single Municipal District over the last two years.

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Brian Dooley, asked KCC for data on the payment in the Athy MD.

Housing Assistance Payments are made by local authorities to private landlords on behalf of social tenants.

The tenant then pays a contribution to the council.

There are 519 HAP tenancies in the Athy areas.

Payments of €3,607,509.71 were made in 2018, and €3,845,981.72 this year.