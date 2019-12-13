The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

: 12/13/2019 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent, John Downing, Fine Gael Naas MD Cllr., Fintan Brett, Feighcullen resident, June Bolger, and Fianna Fáil Kildare Newbridge Cllr., Anne Connolly.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Confey College students Caoimhe Ebbs & Philip Kane, Kildare Fine Gael Senator, Anthony Lawlor, Kildare Women's Football Captain, Grace Clifford and Leinster Leader Sports Editor, Tommy Callaghan.

