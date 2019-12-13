Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Minister Ross To Meet FAI Board On Monday, Following A Request.

: 12/13/2019 - 17:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
shane_ross_13_09_18_rollingnews.jpg

Sports Minister Shane Ross is set to meet the board of the FAI on Monday following a request from the Association.

Junior Sports Minister Brendan Griffin will also attend the meeting in which they will discuss the pressing challenges facing the FAI.

The Ministers had hoped an independent chair and new independent directors would be in place in time for the meeting, and say they are disappointed that they have still not been appointed.

Earlier this week, the FAI announced it would not be attending an emergency Oireachtas committee, to discuss the 55 million euro of net liabilities it revealed in its 2018 accounts.

 

File image: Shane Ross/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!