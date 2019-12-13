Minister Ross To Meet FAI Board On Monday, Following A Request.

Sports Minister Shane Ross is set to meet the board of the FAI on Monday following a request from the Association.

Junior Sports Minister Brendan Griffin will also attend the meeting in which they will discuss the pressing challenges facing the FAI.

The Ministers had hoped an independent chair and new independent directors would be in place in time for the meeting, and say they are disappointed that they have still not been appointed.

Earlier this week, the FAI announced it would not be attending an emergency Oireachtas committee, to discuss the 55 million euro of net liabilities it revealed in its 2018 accounts.

File image: Shane Ross/RollingNews