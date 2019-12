Dublin Airport's asking people to leave the wrapping paper off gifts until they've made it home for Christmas.

Anyone planning to carry presents in hand luggage is being warned security officers might ask them to unwrap them.

The advice is to use gift bags and make sure cosmetics sets are carried in checked luggage so they don't have to be opened.

Dublin Airport's Siobhán O'Donnell says it's a very busy time of year -- and they need to avoid delays at security.

Stock image: Pixabay